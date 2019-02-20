Healthcare firm Jays Homecare placed in special measures after CQC exposes failings

A homecare provider for elderly and disabled people has been placed in special measures after it was found to have left patients at risk.

Jays Homecare Ltd, which provides support for 17 people in Wakefield and a further six in Leeds, has been told to make urgent improvements or face potential closure by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The company, which has its headquarters on Merchant Gate in Wakefield city centre,

The company, which has its headquarters on Merchant Gate in Wakefield city centre, was found to have made a number of errors in its recruitment processes for staff and that serious safeguarding incidents had not been reported.

Although staff received widespread praise from patients and their families for being caring and kind, the CQC was heavily critical of Jays' management.

A report by inspectors who visited the organisation in December said that its registered manager was based in London, and that there was a "lack of scrutiny" when accidents happened.

The report said: "Various issues we found during our inspection had not been picked up by the registered manager or provider, and no action had been taken.

"Staff were not suitably trained and assessed to safely administer medicines to people. We found a number of issues with medication.

"One care assistant told us they relied on medication training they had received prior to working with Jays Homecare and they had never had their competency checked since working for the company. This was echoed by another care assistant."

Inspectors also said that paperwork confirming a carer was legally safe to work with vulnerable people was incomplete in one case, while in another instance an employee had been working for a month before the checks had been finished.

They added that there were: "Gaps in employment history (which) were not always questioned or investigated sufficiently enough, to ensure staff were suitable to work with vulnerable people."

However, care assistants themselves were commended for their work, with patients describing them as "kind and patient", while one said they always demonstrated "empathy and compassion".

Another service user said that their carer often picked up groceries for them.

The CQC has issued Jays with two warning notices and told managers to improve their recruitment processes and scrutiny of the service.

The company was contacted for comment but has not responded.