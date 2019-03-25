Workshops will tackle loneliness in retirement

PEOPLE approaching retirement are being invited to a series of workshops aimed at preventing loneliness.

Time to Shine, the city’s £6m lottery-funded loneliness and social isolation project, is aiming the sessions at working people aged 55 and over who are worried about the potential isolation that could come with missing out on daily contact with workmates.

Time to Shine learning facilitator, Jessica Duffy, said: “This course does not look at practical or financial elements of retirement; instead we will give you space to look at society’s assumptions about retirement, and your hopes and dreams.

“This course could really help you as an individual, or as an employer, thinking about the future of your staff.”

The courses will be held in Leeds on April 15 and 16, and June 14 and 17. The cost for the two days ranges from £40 if you work in the voluntary sector or are self-employed, to £80 for private sector employees.

Call Ms Duffy on 0113 244 1697 or visit the Time to Shine website for more information and how to book.