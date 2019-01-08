Why Leeds GP practices are to offer evening and weekend appointments

Residents are set to benefit from evening and weekend medical appointments at GP practices across Leeds thanks to a funding boost.

New appointment slots are now available with GPs, practice nurses and other healthcare professionals for routine pre-booked appointments for patients in the city.

NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group has funded the Leeds GP Confederation to deliver additional appointments within the city’s GP practices.

Dr Gordon Sinclair, a Headingley GP and Clinical Chair for NHS Leeds CCG, said: “We have been working with our GP practices in the city, through the Leeds GP Confederation, to offer additional appointments for local people. This means that people in Leeds can benefit from greater flexibility when looking to see a healthcare professional within a GP practice. Our skilled GP practice staff have been trained to ensure that when they book an appointment for you it will be with the most appropriate person that can help you – this is not always your GP.

“It’s worth noting that you will not necessarily be seen by a GP or practice nurse from your own practice however they will have full access to your medical records providing you’ve given your consent. The extended access appointments have to be booked in advance, although it might be worth calling your local GP practice after 11am if you’re looking for an evening or weekend appointment rather than one during traditional opening hours.”

Feedback from local and national surveys shows that for some people getting an appointment with their GP practice can be difficult especially when juggling other commitments. Information on opening hours and appointments on an evening or weekend can be found on GP practice websites.