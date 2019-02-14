Water lessons on tap for pupils

Yorkshire Water is offering schools and youth groups in Leeds a free talk or workshop to teach pupils how some poorer countries do not have access to safe water and sanitation.

Students will learn about the vital role water plays in everybody’s lives and form part of its Big Wish for Ethiopia campaign with WaterAid. The charity is looking to deliver clean water and toilets for 170,000 households across Ethiopia.

Anne Reed, Education & Volunteering Manager, said: “Our volunteer speakers are knowledgeable and enthusiastic and can really get them message across to pupils that access to clean water and sanitation is a life and death situation.”

Book at: www.yorkshirewater.com/bigwish