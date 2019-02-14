These areas in Leeds have the highest reports of stray dogs
Data from Leeds council has revealed the worst areas for reports of stray dogs.
The statistics, released via Datamill North, show that during 2017 and 2018 there were 447 reports of dogs attacking other animals. These are the 9 wards in Leeds with the highest reported incidents. Images are for illustrative purposes. Read the YEPs full report: Strays, attacks and fouling - what the statistics say about Leeds dogs
1. City and Hunslet - 21
There were 21 reports of stray dogs at large in City and Hunslet.
2. Crossgates and Whinmoor - 12
In Crossgates and Whinmoor there were 12 reports of stray dogs at large.
3. Temple Newsam - 14
Leeds council data revealed there were 14 reports of stray dogs at large in Temple Newsam.
4. Kirkstall - 15
In Kirkstall there were 15 reports of stray dogs at large.
