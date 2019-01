This latest information is taken from the CQC website on January 4. Images are for illustrative purposes only. For more information about how the CQC inspection process works click here.

1. Radcliffe Gardens Nursing Home - Inadequate 11 Radcliffe Gardens, Pudsey, LS28 8BG. Latest report published on 30 November 2018. The CQC are carrying out checks at Radcliffe Gardens Nursing Home and will publish a report when their check is complete.

2. Green Acres Care Home - Requires improvement Rigton Drive, Burmantofts, Leeds, LS9 7PY. Latest report published on 16 March 2018. The CQC are carrying out checks at Green Acres Care Home. They will publish a report when their check is complete.

3. EIL - Burley House Nursing Home - Requires improvement 258 Burley Road, Leeds, LS4 2LA. Latest report published on 23 August 2018.

4. Larchfield - Requires improvement Joseph Street, Leeds, LS10 2AD. Latest report published on 27 February 2018.

