Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Leeds surgeries ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries.

1. York Street Health Practice 68 York Street, Leeds, LS9 8AA - 100.00% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

2. Laurel Bank Surgery 216B Kirkstall Lane, Leeds, LS6 3DS - 95.3 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

3. Hunslet Health Centre Dr A Khan & Dr K Muneer, Hunslet Health Centre, 24 Church Street, Leeds, LS10 2PT - 94.5 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

4. Fieldhead Surgery 65 New Road Side, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 4JY - 91.6 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

