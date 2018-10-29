Suicide of Kieran, 16, prompts call to give him 'funeral he deserves' in Yorkshire community

A Yorkshire community has rallied round the family of a teenager who ended his own life.

Kieran Wood, 16, from Dewsbury, had been reported missing from home on the afternoon of Friday October 19.

A member of the public found his body the following morning in woods close to Beckett Park, off Heckmondwike Road, prompting an outpouring of emotion from from the local community.

Hundreds of tributes were posted on social media, many describing their shock at what had happened.

Family friend and neighbour Shelbie Massey has set up a fundraising page in memory of the teenager, which aims to raise £2,000 to put towards Kieran's funeral.

Shelbie described him as a "lovely young boy" and described how heartbroken the family have been.

She said: "We need to rally round them now. He was such a lovely lad and this is just the most tragic thing to have happened.

"I'm asking people to put in a little bit of money to help support the family and give Kieran the funeral he deserves."

Shortly after he was found, Bramwell Sports Development Team, a youth organisation in the town, paid tribute to Kieran on social media.

Tanisha Bramwell, who chairs the organisation, said: "Today we are very sad to hear the news of Kieran Wood’s passing. Kieran attended a lot of sessions and projects put on by Bramwell Sports Development Team. And was friends with many of our participants."

The group have organised a charity walk that they hope will allow his friends to pay tribute to Kieran's memory whilst raising awareness of suicide prevention.

The walk will set off from Beckett Park, close to where Kieran was found, on Saturday at 11am. All are welcome, and the group are encouraging residents and businesses to sponsor the event, with funds going to appropriate causes.

Dewsbury mental health campaigner Stevie Morley, who started a support group aimed at under 18s just a few weeks ago, said that more can be done to support young people like Kieran.

She said: "There has to be more we can do. It comes down to everyone pulling together and supporting one another.

"Take Ten Juniors is a safe place for young people to come and relax, enjoy themselves and talk to one another about what their going through. Families are welcome, too, of course."

Alongside weekly get-togethers, which take place at the Adventure Playground in Crow Nest Park from 4-7pm every Friday, Stevie is hoping to take support to schools in the region in the form of workshops, talks and assemblies.

"We're here for anyone going through what Kieran was going through, and we're here for his friends too. Come and speak to us."

Kieran's fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shelbie-massey

Information on how to contact the Samaritans can be found at www.samaritans.org