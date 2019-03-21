Sue Ryder hospice launches a Mother's Day fundraising campaign

A hospice based in Headingley is launching a Mother’s Day campaign hoping to raise enough funds to cover the cost of running all its care services for one day.

It costs Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice £10,500 to run all its care services for just one day, and while those services are free to patients, the hospice only gets 47 per cent in statutory funds to cover the costs and the remaining amount needs to be covered by voluntary donations.

People can support the Mother’s Day campaign and help patients and their families build precious memories by making a donation, organising their own fundraising activity, or taking part in the Wheatfields Mother’s Day raffle. As part of the campaign, the hospice is also asking people to join the conversation on the Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice Twitter (@SRWheatfields) and Facebook page (Sue Ryder Wheatfieds Hospice) by sharing a favourite photo of themselves and their mum using hashtag #meandmum”

Charlene Graham is amongst the people supporting the campaign after her mother, Wendy, was looked after by Wheatfields.

She said: “Me and Mum were very close and we loved spending time together. Her diagnosis of oesophageal cancer was a huge shock as she hadn’t been unwell.

“I remember her telling me, she was under the care of the hospice and had a palliative nurse that would come visit at home. I was so scared and I refused to believe it. I would avoid seeing mum’s nurse when she called round, thinking if I didn’t acknowledge the hospice, then it wasn’t really happening."

Wendy spent five weeks at the hospice where she enjoyed jacuzzi baths, a girly sleepover with mum watching films and her party in her room, where the chefs even baked a cake, for her 27th wedding anniversary.

After a spell in hospital Wendy even changer her wishes to die at at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

Charlene added: “One of mum’s final wishes was to visit home one last time. Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice put everything in place to make this happen. Although the visit was short and very tiring for mum, she was so happy to be home. A week later mum passed away, peacefully at Wheatfields Hospice.

“My life changed that day. I was overwhelmed by the care and compassion that mum, me and our family received. I wanted to be involved in such an amazing charity and ensure that other families would receive the same support we had."

She also started working Wheatfields as a Healthcare Assistant and is now a community fundraising officer.

