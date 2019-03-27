Skin cancer diagnosis waiting times are reduced in Leeds

Skin cancer diagnosis waiting times in Leeds have been cut and patients with benign moles have received speedier reassurance after the introduction of innovative new cameras at GP surgeries.

In June 2018 all GP practices in Leeds were provided with a tele-dermascope - a high definition camera added onto an iPod which enables GPs to send high quality images of suspected skin cancers directly to consultant dermatologists in hospitals to decide whether the patient needs further investigation.

Dr Sarah Forbes, associate medical director at NHS Leeds CCG, said: “By enabling patients to be seen in their community and by shortening the time between doctors’ appointments and diagnoses, this new method has reduced patient anxiety, enabled them to be seen in their local community, as well as helping to reduce the burden on hospitals.”

Since launching the initiative, two thirds of patients have been assessed by the teledermatology clinic within 48 working hours. The number discharged back to their GP following an image assessment reached 28 per cent in January 2019. Experience of using the technology has now been shared with the West Yorkshire and Harrogate Cancer Alliance.

Walayat Hussain, consultant dermatologist at The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust: “There’s a national shortage of dermatologists and so all departments are receiving an increasing number of potential skin cancer referrals from primary to secondary care. In Leeds, we very quickly realised that when the patient actually comes to hospital we’re able to reassure the patient just by looking at their mole that it’s benign.”

The Leeds Teledermatology initiative is part of The Leeds Cancer Programme.