Record number of kidney transplants in Leeds after donor campaign

A record number of kidney transplants were carried out last year following the launch of a YEP-backed campaign to urge more people to donate organs.

Specialists at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust performed 215 of the life-changing procedures, including 10 on children, during 2018.

People have been encouraged to join the organ donor register and discuss end-of-life plans with family members who have the final say over their organs, as part of the Be a Hero campaign.

Clare Ecuyer, Kidney Transplant Coordinator, said: “We would like to thank the families who make the brave decision to donate their loved ones organs. We are also very grateful to our living kidney donors who make the life changing decision to help someone they love or a complete stranger.”

Among those who had transplants last year was Jim Eccles, who returned to St James’ University Hospital, where he worked as a doctor for 30 years, for the procedure.

Mr Eccles, 66, of Adel, was having dialysis six times a week at home before his transplant.

He was on the waiting list for almost two years before getting the call to inform him a match had been found.

He said: “It was quite a sudden experience. It is welcome but also quite scary.

“And you’re very much aware that a family of somebody else has made a very brave decision in difficult circumstances.

“It’s difficult to put into words how grateful you are.

“There’s no gift quite like it. You can’t say thank you enough.”