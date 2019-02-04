New staff boost NNS workforce in the city

Health bosses hope to tackle skills shortages and speed up the care of elderly people after a new group of staff joined the city’s NHS trust.

The first cohort of 18 nursing associates has joined Leeds Teaching Hospitals.

A further 65 are being trained as part of a flagship Government policy to improve services for an ageing population.

Dawn Marshall,interim chief nurse at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are delighted to say that our first cohort of nursing associates have qualified following two years of academic and work-based learning across the trust.

“Our 18 nursing associates are currently in the process of registering with the Nursing and Midwifery Council and our first nursing associate has successfully registered.”

The Government introduced the role of nursing associate to address a skills gap between health and care assistants and registered nurses.

The need for a new role among NHS staff was identified as part of the Shape of Caring review by Health Education England in 2015.

The staff in Leeds have been trained with the help of university educators in the city.

Ms Marshall said: “Each of our newly qualified nursing associates have gained valuable experience across different specialities in both hospital and community healthcare settings through a programme offered by the trust working with the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett University.

“The programme has provided an opportunity for our experienced clinical support workers to progress in their career and build on their clinical skills, whilst also allowing us to welcome new employees into the trust.”

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has warned that nursing associates should compliment the existing NHS workforce, rather than act as a substitute for registered nurses when there are staffing shortfalls. In a briefing to NHS trusts the CQC said: “When employed as part of a team of other healthcare professionals, they can help improve outcomes and experiences for people who use services.

“As nursing associates are not registered nurses, providers need to understand the role and how to deploy them appropriately in a way that is safe and supports delivery of high-quality care.”

Leeds Teaching Hospitals said the new role was offered as an apprenticeship since September last year.

Ms Marshall added: “Qualified nursing associates will work in partnership with our registered nurses, supporting clinical practice and delivering holistic, patient-centred care. We now have a further 65 trainee nursing associates due to qualify over the next 18-24 months.”