New help with weight loss for obese people in Leeds

Three Leeds health trusts are to band together to support severely obese adults to manage their weight.

The new service will begin in April, in a bid to tackle the issue of 62 per cent of people aged 16 and above, in Leeds, being overweight.

It will offer weight management programmes for 12-18 months that will help adults with complex obesity to lose weight, and improve their health.

A range of medical support, specialist diets, talking therapies and physical activity will be provided, and this additional support will be given in a community setting.

Emma Oates, service manager at Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “We will help people make changes that will help them lose weight and understand the underlying issues that can cause weight gain.

“Some people will already be accessing community services such as Diabetic Services, Improving Access to Psychological Therapies and Musculoskeletal Services. We will make sure care is more joined up.”

Dr Max Henderson, consultant liaison psychiatrist at Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We know that psychological issues can sometimes be a real barrier to people making the most of specialist weight management services.

“This is why it’s so vital that there is a mental health element to this new service. It means patients will be able to access high quality psychiatric care throughout their journey.” The partnership between Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded a three year contract by NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group.