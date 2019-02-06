New case of deadly dog disease Alabama rot discovered in Yorkshire

Vets have warned dog owners to be on their guard after a pet fell sick with the canine illness Alabama rot in Yorkshire.

The dog lives in Huddersfield was diagnosed in January after being walked near Hollingworth Lake, a beauty spot near Rochdale.

Hollingworth Lake, Huddersfield, where the infected dog had been walked

Guiseley vets confirm they had to put down a dog with Alabama rot

It's the fifth case in Yorkshire since 2014 - others have been confirmed after dogs were walked in Ripon, Leeds, Keighley (Penistone Hill), Haworth, Guiseley, Otley Chevin, Yeadon Tarn and Golden Acre Park in Adel. The most recent case was the Keighley one in November 2018.

Alabama rot was first found in the UK in 2012 and since then over 100 dogs are thought to have died from it.

Last January, there was an Alabama rot scare in the village of Osmotherley, near Northallerton, but the case was never officially verified and was later confirmed to be a false rumour which had spread on social media.

Is your dog at risk of Alabama rot?

Alabama rot is hard to treat and the exact cause is unknown.

According to Vets4Pets, which is tracking the disease's spread, only about 30 per cent of dogs survive once diagnosed with the condition.

One theory is that dogs can pick up the disease from mud. The flesh-eating bug flourishes in cold weather.

The scientific name for it is 'cutaneous and renal glomerular vaculopathy (CRGV).' The condition can affect any age or breed.

What are the symptoms of Alabama rot?

Alabama rot is a flesh-eating condition in dogs. The first sign is often a sore on the skin, usually under their elbow or knee. The skin can become red and the sore can look like an open ulcer.

After just a few days, the dog will start showing signs of kidney failure. Symptoms can include extreme fatigue, vomiting and a loss of appetite.

Can I prevent my dog from getting it?

Many vets think dogs can pick up the infection through mud on their paws and legs, so to be extra vigilant, clean any wet and muddy areas on a dog's body after a walk. Avoid pools of stagnant water.

Can vets treat Alabama rot?

Vets say there is a chance of survival of if diagnosed early. They will first treat skin sores and kidney failure, but could refer your pet to a specialist hospital.