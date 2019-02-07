New board game is innovative way of helping young people’s mental health in Leeds

A Leeds charity and experts from the NHS have put their heads together to create an innovative new way of encouraging young people to talk about mental health issues.

The Space2 charity and NHS Leeds have launched MindMaze, a board game where players tackle a series of tasks related to mental health and stigma.

The MindMaze session at Bishop Young C of E Academy in Leeds.

Pupils at Seacroft’s Bishop Young C of E Academy – which has a close working relationship with Space2 – today got the chance to run the rule over the game, which has been two years in the making.

And the feedback from the students was hugely positive, with one saying it had given them an insight into how people have “good and bad days”.

Bishop Young C of E Academy principal Paul Cooper said: “MindMaze is an important part of [the school’s mental health] provision and our partnership with Space2, alongside our wider wellbeing package, is having a significant impact on student and adult welfare.”

Paul Barker, Space2’s mental health project manager, said: “MindMaze teaches young people that we all have something to contribute when it comes to discussing mental health and supporting friends.

“We hope that MindMaze will help young people to explore their issues in a way that is comfortable, fun and reassuring.”

Groups interested in borrowing a copy of MindMaze are asked to e-mail phrc@leeds.gov.uk or ring 0113 378 6200.

It is hoped the game will also encourage young people to visit the www.mindmate.org.uk website, which offers advice on mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Dr Jane Mischenko, from the NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The website has a wealth of resources where they can get support, including local and national organisations.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post has been widely praised for its own mental health awareness campaign, called #SpeakYourMind.