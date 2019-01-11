Leeds schoolgirl Hoshi has left her ‘legacy in medicine’

A 12-year-old schoolgirl who was tragically killed in a road accident will be remembered at her school as part of a moving tribute.

Hoshi Naylor, a pupil at The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL), lost her life exactly one year ago today.

Soon after her death, five of her organs were donated with her consent, to others in desperate need of a transplant.

Almost 2,000 people, including pupils and staff gathered on the school field in memory of their former Year 8 classmate, and spelled out the words ‘Be A Hero’ in a formation, in support of the YEP-backed organ donation campaign led by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

When her parents, Emma Settle and Lloyd Naylor, from Whinmoor, were faced with the tragic loss of Hoshi, they knew that they wanted to donate her organs, having always encouraged an open conversation about the subject.

“Our advice to everyone is to have that difficult conversation with your children and loved ones while you have chance,” her mum told the YEP.

“It can help to do a lot of good.

“Our daughter has potentially saved or improved four lives, but ultimately her actions affect hundreds – the families, friends, schools and communities. When it comes to organ donation, there is a much bigger picture, which Hoshi helped us to see.

“We have always been proud of her, and now knowing that she has done this, she has left her legacy in medicine, which was what she would have wanted.”

From a young age, Hoshi had shown her support and advocacy for organ donation and had made her final wishes known to her parents. Her kidneys, liver, pancreas and heart were donated.

The words ‘Be A Hero’ signify the campaign led by NHS trust in Leeds, which has been raising awareness about organ donation in the region since 2015.

It has encouraged thousands of residents to sign the organ donation register.

Helen Stansfield, GSAL’s senior deputy head for pastoral, said: “The sudden loss of Hoshi was an awful shock. But knowing that she went on to make a huge difference to so many lives is uplifting, and leaves behind a lasting legacy.”

A time-lapse video was also recorded of the tribute event to commemorate the lasting legacy Hoshi has made.

Over the past year in Leeds, 39 people donated 120 organs after death, compared to 28 people donating 92 organs in 2016/17.

In 2017/18, 108 patients received a life-changing transplant, an increase from 81 in 2016/17.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber this has also increased, with 300 organs donated after death in 2016/17 and 447 in 2017/18.

A total of 318 Yorkshire residents received a life changing transplant in 2017/18.

You can sign up to the donor register by calling 0300 123 2323.

To make a donation to the Be A Hero campaign, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bahy1