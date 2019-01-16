Leeds researcher's heart project gets a two year funding boost

A researcher at the University of Leeds has received new funding from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to continue her study of patients who have had heart attacks.

Dr Erica Dall’Armellina has been working on the project for four years, and has now received a £350,153 grant to extend the project by a further two years.

The research uses advanced medical imaging to look at the hearts of patients who have had heart attacks within 72 hours of the attack happening.

It helps the patient understand how the heart attack has affected their heart and also how doctors will treat them.

Dr Dall’Armellina uses a technique called Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI), a highly complex scanning method which has been implemented in only a few centres worldwide.

Steve Hawkins, a retired plumber from Bradford, was asked to take part in the study following his heart attack last August while he was out fishing.

He said: “My granddaughter had open heart surgery at LGI when she was six months old. I feel so grateful to the hospital that of course I said I would be involved with this research.

“I had my first scan a few days after the heart attack, and the second set in November. I got to look at what the doctors were looking at. I have a small area of scarring of my heart muscle but luckily the damage is much less than it could have been, thanks to the quick actions of the ambulance team and staff at LGI.”

Dr Dall’Armellina’s team hope to scan 60 more people over the next two years.