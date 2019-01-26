Leeds ‘post-mortem’ event to dissect 18-stone synthetic cadaver

A simulated post-mortem event featuring a synthetic cadaver is being organised at Leeds Beckett University.

The VIVIT Experience, which aims to give students an insight into healthcare and human anatomy, will take place on February 16, 2019, but it is open to anyone. Participants will be guided by human anatomist Samuel Piri and his team of clinicians, helping ticketholders work through a complete dissection of the human body.

The £30,000 “state-of-the-art” fake body weighs 18 stone.

Mr Piri said: “With access to our cadaveric image bank students at all levels will see pathology like never before.

“We are confident you’ll be inspired, leaving with an in-depth and unprecedented understanding of what lies beneath your skin.”

The event is aimed at those studying anatomy, physiology or pathology at an undergraduate level. It is open to all students across Leeds and surrounding areas, and can be experienced by anyone who is interested in the human body, disease or medicine, organisers say.

Tickets can be purchased online via The VIVIT Experience website www.thevivitexperience.co.uk. Standard tickets cost £35.