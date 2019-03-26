Leeds patients get faster skin cancer assessments thanks to new technology

Thousands of people have been given faster assessments for suspected skin cancer after new technology was installed in GP surgeries.

Skin cancer diagnosis waiting times in Leeds have been cut and patients with benign moles have been given faster reassurance after the installation of high-resolution cameras at GP surgeries.

Dr Sarah Forbes and Macmillan's Helen Ryan with the equipment.

Doctors can send skin images director to hospital consultants who decide whether the patient needs further investigation.

Almost 3,800 people have been assessed by the dermatology clinic at Leeds Teaching Hospitals within 48 hours since the tele-dermascopes were introduced in the city.

The system was launched last June to help tackle a skin cancer epidemic which is expected to see the number of hospital referrals in Leeds increase by 41 per cent by 2022.

Walayat Hussain, consultant dermatologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust: “There’s a national shortage of dermatologists and so all departments are receiving an increasing number of potential skin cancer referrals from primary to secondary care.

“In Leeds, we very quickly realised that when the patient actually comes to hospital we’re able to reassure the patient just by looking at their mole that it’s benign.”

The new system is part of the The Leeds Cancer Programme, which involves the NHS, Macmillan Cancer Support and Leeds City Council.

Dr Sarah Forbes, Associate Medical Director, NHS Leeds CCG: “By enabling patients to be seen in their community and by shortening the time between doctors’ appointments and diagnoses, this new method has reduced patient anxiety, enabled them to be seen in their local community, as well as helping to reduce the burden on hospitals.”