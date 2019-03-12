Leeds health bosses hope to save NHS millions by reducing heart attacks and strokes

Health bosses hope to save millions of pounds by reducing the number of people who suffer heart attacks and strokes by 10 per cent.

An scheme in Bradford to improve the health of people with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is being extended to the whole West Yorkshire and Harrogate NHS area.

The Bradford scheme to tackle cardiovascular disease (CVD) saw 6,200 more patients have their blood pressure controlled to within safe levels.

It is estimated that the Healthy Hearts scheme could detect 18,250 more patients with undiagnosed high blood pressure, resulting in 54 fewer heart attacks and 80 fewer strokes across West Yorkshire and Harrogate over three years.

A report to the region’s joint committee of NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) said: “In financial terms this would lead to savings of £400,000 from heart attacks and £1.1m for strokes.”

A further 39,000 people diagnosed with hypertension could have their blood pressure brought within safe limits, with an estimated reduction of 231 heart attacks and 341 strokes, saving around £6.5m.

In Leeds more than 103,000 people are affected by high blood pressure and in 2017/18 there were 673 hospital admissions caused by strokes.

Dr Gordon Sinclair, clinical chair of NHS Leeds CCG, said: “Unfortunately, many thousands more are at risk and may not know it. That’s why we’re working with our colleagues across West Yorkshire and Harrogate on the Healthy Hearts Project.

“And while the exact cause of CVD isn’t clear, there are many things that can increase people’s risk of developing CVD.

“These include smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, being overweight or obese, being inactive and diabetes.

“The good news, however, is that many risk factors can be changed, treated or controlled by leading a healthy lifestyle.”

Plans have also been drawn up to give statins, which lower blood cholesterol, to thousands more adults in England to reduce rates of CVD. The NHS long-term plan aims to prevent 150,000 heart attacks, strokes, and cases of dementia within the next 10 years.