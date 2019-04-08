Leeds doctor failed to examine rape victims in ‘repeated pattern of failures’

A Leeds doctor who failed to examine rape victims - potentially affecting criminal trials - has has been deemed unfit to practice medicine for another year.

Dr Rebecca May Klein ‘seriously let down’ victims in a ‘repeated pattern of failures affecting very vulnerable patients’.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal found that Dr Klein’s failure to examine and assess patients was a ‘deliberate choice’.

Dr Klein, who qualified at the University of Newcastle, had her registration suspended for 10 months in March 2018.

A hearing in February of this year, which Dr Klein did not attend, decided to extend the suspension for another 12 months as it had no evidence of ‘insight or remediation’ on her part.

The 2018 tribunal found that Dr Klein was working as a forensic medical examiner in Leeds when in November 2014, she failed to examine a suspected victim of stranger rape when requested to do so by West Yorkshire Police.

It also found that on one or more occasions in December 2014, Dr Klein again failed to examine a suspected rape victim when requested to do so.

She also failed to complete and/or return the police statements requested of her following her examinations of suspected victims on various dates between October 20, 2014 and November 3, 2014.

The 2019 report states: “The Tribunal concluded that it had the potential to undermine the criminal justice system, possibly impacting on both alleged victims and defendants alike.”

Dr Klein was employed by Serco, a private company that provides public services, at the time.

The 2018 tribunal found that, despite Dr Klein’s claims of lack of ‘training, mentorship and support’ from Serco, her ‘failure to examine and consequently assess Patients A and C did not arise from any deficiency in the training and equipment provided to her but was rather a deliberate choice on her part.’

The 2019 tribunal was told that, when asked whether she could inform the General Medical Council of whether or not she planned to attend, she said on the phone: “urm...I dunno...I’ll try.”

In deciding on a further 12 months’ suspension, the tribunal noted: “The Tribunal remained mindful of Dr Klein’s serious misconduct and whilst that misconduct may be remediable Dr

Klein has produced no evidence that she has developed her insight, fully appreciates

the gravity of her misconduct or has attempted any remediation.”

It also noted that Dr Klein could face erasure from the register in a future tribunal if she was continually ‘unable or unwilling’ to engage.

A Serco spokesman said: “We are pleased that the General Medical Council Tribunal found that these failings did not arise from any deficiency in the training and equipment provided by Serco."