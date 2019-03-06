Leeds dad 'overwhelmed' by support after ex-partner's cancer death aged just 28

A DAD from Leeds who lost his former partner to cancer is set to host his 10th fundraising event in memory of the mother-of-three.

David Beck, of Kirkstall, said he has been "overwhelmed" by the support people in Leeds have shown for his fundraisers after the death of his 28-year-old former partner Charlotte Brett.

Charlottye Brett with children Lily, Leo and Thomas

He is determined to keep Miss Brett's memory alive for their children after she died of Lymphoma aged just 28 at St James’s Hospital in May 2017.

Miss Brett was diagnosed with the form of blood cancer just days after the birth of son Thomas in 2017.

Mr Beck, who is the father of Miss Brett’s two older children Lily-May and Leo, set out to organise 12 fundraising events to raise cash for a string of charities close to his and Miss Brett's hearts.

The charities include Leukaemia Care, Macmillan and the Stroke Association, and the neonatal unit and ward 88 at St James’s Hospital, Leeds.

His previous nine events have included a Freddie Mercury tribute night, a boxing night, “Leeds’ Got Talent”, and comedy nights.

The tenth event will be a night of music courtesy of Michael Bublé and Gary Barlow tribute acts on April 12.

It will be followed by the 11th event - an auction night - on May 1.

Both events will be held at Queenswood Social Club, Leeds, LS6 3HT.

Mr Beck said he is keeping a scrapnbook of the events for his children to keep Miss Brett's memory alive.

He said: "I've been overwhelmed by the support for my events already, they’ve gone really well so far.

"We have three nights to go before the final one on August 3, and I need to keep up the support for these nights so we can raise a great amount for the five charities so close to my heart.”

So far, he has raised £7,000, but would love to reach £10,000.

To donate, go to JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/12nightsforcharlotte.

Anyone who would like to donate an auction prize for the event on May 10 can contact Mr Beck via e mail at becks77david@yahoo.co.uk.