Leeds cancer fight boy Tob Nye ‘overwhelmed’ at fifth birthday party

BRAVE cancer fight Leeds boy Toby Nye was “overwhelmed” when more than 200 friends, family and wellwishers turned up to his fifth birthday party.

Toby‘s family were told the devastating news that had high risk cancer neuroblastoma on his fourth birthday on January 6 last year.

6 January 2018...... Toby Nye celebrates his 5th birthday at a party at Gotts Park in Armley. Picture Tony Johnson.

His family and friends wanted to ensure Toby, of Osmondthorpe,had nothing but happy memories of his fifth birthday.

An appeal was launched for people to send Toby birthday cards and he had received 350 on his birthday on Saturday.

Trinity Leeds have donated a £50 gift card to Toby for his birthday.

The YEP also got involved - by designing a special, birthday card-style front page for Toby on Saturday’s newspaper.

Leeds United invited Toby and his family to their Thorp Arch training ground on Friday when he met players was given presents.

A party was held at Gotts Park, Armley, on Saturday when around 200 people helped provided food, activities and entertainment.

Toby’s mother Stacey Worsley, said: “It was absolutely fantastic. Toby was driven to the party in a Lightning McQueen car and there was a room full of balloons in the shape of the Superman symbol.

“There was a superhero cake, a bouncy castle and we had a disco, face painting, a massive Marshmallow man and Ghostbusters car. Toby was absolutely overwhelmed, he didn’t know where to start.

“He was amazed at the amount of cards he received. The support people have shown has been incredible.”

Toby is set to undergo antibody treatment not widely available on the NHS.

Leeds United gave a major boost to a fundraising drive, which has raised more than £150,000 to pay for the antibody treatment.

Toby is due to start the treatment later this month at Leeds General Infirmary.

The whole Leeds United family pulled together for One Day for Toby, which was held on Friday, October 27.

Players and club staff donated their salaries for the day as did workers from club parent company Aser and the Leeds United Foundation.