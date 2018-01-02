Leeds boy Toby Nye’s cancer diagnosis on fourth birthday: Can you help card appeal to celebrate fifth?

LEEDS residents are being asked to help ensure a boy fighting cancer has only happy memories of his fifth birthday.

Toby Nye’s family were told the devastating news that had risk cancer neuroblastoma on his fourth birthday on January 6 last year.

Toby Nye's mother Stacey Worsley

His family and friends want people to help make sure his fifth birthday this Saturday is a “massive celebration.”

They are asking people to show support for Toby, of Osmondthorpe, by sending him a birthday card to help make sure he has the best possible birthday.

And all will be welcome at a his birthday party celebrations at Gotts Park in Armley from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday.

The party will include face painting, bouncy castles and a DJ.

Leeds United gave a major boost to a fundraising drive, which has raised more than £150,000 to pay for antibody treatment for Toby not currently available on the NHS.

Toby is due to start the treatment later this month at Leeds General Infirmary.

The whole Leeds United family pulled together for One Day for Toby, which was held on Friday, October 27. Players and club staff donated their salaries for the day as did workers from club parent company Aser and the Leeds United Foundation.

Toby’s uncle Chris Cash, said: “This time last year on his birthday was the day we all found out Toby had neuroblastoma. We want to make sure his birthday this year is a massive celebration four our little superhero.”

Toby’s mother Stacey Worsley, said: “It is absolutely amazing the amount of support he has had and continues to get from people.

“Everybody has done everything they possible can to help us and we are just so grateful.”

Send Toby a birthday card addressed to: Toby Nye, The Hope Inn, 74, York Road, Leeds, LS9 8ES.