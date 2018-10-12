How your business in Leeds can take part in free mental health first aid training session

Every employee needs someone they can turn to when it comes to mental health in the workplace.

That’s the message today from the YEP, as we reveal plans to give businesses and organisations a chance to apply for a place on a free mental health first aid course.

As part of our #SpeakYourMind campaign, now in its third year, we have partnered with Tara Powell, a Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England-approved instructor, trainer and consultant, who has generously agreed to give up her own time and run the course voluntarily.

Held on November 20, the half-day course is accredited by MHFA, who have kindly sponsored the event and provided teaching resources for each of the 25 candidates.

YEP says: We’re proud to help train mental health first aiders in Leeds

Mrs Powell, 47, now runs the Inclusive Minds company, and realised her passion in working as an instructor after attending a two-day MHFA course while employed at Lloyds Banking Group as an inclusion and diversity manager in Leeds.

She decided to re-train, gaining qualifications as a professional trainer by completing the MHFA’s two-day Adult Instructor course.

MHFA England logo.

Because of her corporate background, she felt she was uniquely placed when it came to businesses and mental health.

“I realised there was a need for this,” she said.

“Mental health and business doesn’t have one size fits everyone.

“I will meet with clients to establish their needs and requirements and then advice and support accordingly.”

World Mental Health Day: Leeds woman opens up about struggles of being a mum at 15

Mrs Powell is qualified to deliver three MHFA courses - the two-day, one-day and half-day courses - along with bespoke, tailor-made sessions.

Since launching her company, Inclusive Minds, she has trained more than 100 people to become mental health first aiders and worked with organisations including The Works, Thrive Law, UK General Insurance, Lhasa and LeedsBID.

Mrs Powell said: “Mental health is just as important as physical health and the introduction of mental health first aiders can support businesses in many ways,” she said. It can help with staff morale, productivity, having a conversation around mental health and it’s good practice to have a mental health strategy.”

She also backed the YEP’s #SpeakYourMind campaign, launched in 2016 to help break down stigma surrounding mental health.

“Campaign’s like #SpeakYourMind are crucial in breaking down mental health stigma and raising awareness,” she said.

How to apply for free training course

The YEP’s free half-day Adult MHFA course takes place on November 20.

The session will last roughly four hours and will be held at our offices in Leeds city centre.

It offers an introduction to mental health and mental health issues. The workshop usually costs £125 per person but, thanks to backing from the MHFA, we are offering it free.

Trainer Tara Powell has kindly agreed to lead the session voluntarily. It will be held at the YEP’s offices, No1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, and take place between 10am and 2pm.

To apply, email hannah.thaxter@jpress.co.uk and include the name of your organisation or business in Leeds, address, brief details of what you do, how many staff you have and why the training would benefit you.

Expressions of interest are welcomed until the deadline of Monday, October 29.

For more information about Inclusive Minds, or the MHFA courses, visit: www.weareinclusiveminds.com