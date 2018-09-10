How we deal with suicide calls every week, Yorkshire police force reveals on World Suicide Prevention Day

Officers at North Yorkshire Police have revealed how the force deals with heartbreaking suicide and self-harm calls every week.

The account has been issued to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Most weeks officers and police staff in North Yorkshire will be in contact with someone who, sadly, wants to end their own life.

"North Yorkshire is no different to other Forces around the country as tragically there are many people in mental distress who feel they have no other option.

"This World Suicide Prevention Day we want to let these people know that there is another option.

"We want those people, who feel they have no other option to know that they do have options to live a fulfilled life.

"We want to help build a community where people feel able to talk about feelings of distress or suicidal thoughts, and that there are people who will listen.

"We all have a role to play in this ambition – professionals, friends, family, colleagues and other people we meet throughout the day. Simple friendship and support can make a real difference, and something as basic as asking someone if they are OK can save a life.

"Many of us – particularly men, will have thoughts of suicide at some point.

"This isn’t unusual, although few will talk about it. We need to change that. Speaking about feelings is one of the best ways of starting the journey towards feeling better again.

"So, today, send that text, make that call, meet that friend for coffee, go for lunch with your colleague – start those conversations.

How North Yorkshire Police deal with suicide and mental health related callouts - according to the force

"It is estimated that at least 40 percent of all calls to the police are mental health related.

"When a person is in mental distress or crisis it’s important that they receive specialist help and support from mental health professionals, not police officers. Since 2013, North Yorkshire Police has worked with the NHS and other partner agencies to vastly improve our response to mental health related incidents.

Health-based places of safety

"Sometimes, when a person is in mental health crisis, they can be detained by the police for their own safety and the safety of others. In the past the only place the police could take a person in such circumstances was a police custody suite. Police custody is not an appropriate place for a person who needs specialist mental health care and support.

"Since 2014, North Yorkshire Police has worked with the NHS who have established four health-based places of safety across York and North Yorkshire. They are in York, Scarborough, Harrogate and Northallerton. This means there are now more appropriate places where a person can be taken if they are detained under section 136 of the Mental Health Act where they will receive the help and support the need from mental health professionals.

"In the last three years, we have seen an 80 per cent reduction in the use of police custody as a place of safety.

Why do some people in mental health crisis still go to police custody?

"There are circumstances when a person in mental health crisis will be taken to a police custody suite. They are: If they have committed a crime; if they are unmanageably violent or aggressive; if there is no space available at a health-based place of safety."

Street Triage Teams

"Mental health street triage teams work on the front line with North Yorkshire Police and attend live incidents where mental distress is a factor.

"This means a person in distress can be assessed by mental health professionals at the scene of an incident and if appropriate, they can be given on-the-spot help and aftercare. These teams have been established in York, Selby, Easingwold, Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Ryedale. In the Craven area, a 24-hour crisis team based in West Yorkshire provide support.

Force Control Room mental health triage nurses

"January 2016 saw the launch of a mental health triage pilot in our Force Control Room. Following its success, the pilot became permanent and we now have mental health nurses assisting control room staff, seven days a week. They help monitor calls and provide advice and support to staff and officers on the ground when they are interacting with a person in mental distress or crisis.

"Their intervention can help call handlers avoid sending officers to an incident where a person is in mental distress. When officers are sent to help people in mental distress they are naturally anxious about leaving them – particularly if they threaten self-harm or suicide.

"For some people who have difficulty managing their lives, calling the police has become a coping mechanism and they become repeat callers. Mental health professionals recognise that, and can often help them simply by talking to them and referring them to one of a wealth of services they have access to."

Connect project

"The Connect project is an academic collaboration between North Yorkshire Police, the University of York, the NHS and other partners to research the impact of mental health on the police service.

"It was launched in 2015 following a successful bid for £1m funding from the College of Policing’s Knowledge Fund. It includes a trial of mental health training for front line offices which will inform national police training and is aimed at improving how we identify, record and respond to vulnerability; how we use police and partner agencies to best effect and refer vulnerability in an effective and meaningful way to address longer-term issues."

York Pathways

"In a partnership with the charity, Together for Mental Wellbeing, the York Pathways project was launched in April 2015 to address the underlying of cause of vulnerability and mental distress in people who frequently contact the emergency services.

"In December 2015, the project won the national Third Sector Care Award for collaboration and integration, which is a mark of its success in bringing agencies together to meet the needs of people suffering complex distress."

Help & Support

If you've been affected by these issues, go to www.Samaritans.org or call 116 123

Or

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

Call 0800 58 58 58 – 5pm to midnight every day

Papyrus – for people under 35

Call 0800 068 41 41 – Monday to Friday 10am to 10pm, weekends 2pm to 10pm, bank holidays 2pm to 5pm

Text 07786 209697

Email pat@papyrus-uk.org

Childline – for children and young people under 19

Call 0800 1111 – the number won't show up on your phone bill

The Silver Line – for older people

Call 0800 4 70 80 90