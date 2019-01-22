How the Leeds Clean Air Zone will work and who has to pay the charge

Have your say

Leeds Council has confirmed its new Clean Air Zone will go ahead.

The council has revealed its plans for the £29million scheme today after its approval by government.

How will clean air zone charges work in Leeds?

The new charge would be monitored using an ANPR camera which automatically recognises vehicle registration plates.

Drivers would not have to pay more than once for entering the zone, as the charge would cover a 24-hour time period.

It is believed that a national payment portal would be developed and implemented by the Government, with payments due by midnight on the day after a vehicle enters the zone.

All revenue raised would be ring-fenced to only be spent on the cost of running the scheme and for more air quality improvement plans.

The Clean Air Zone is planned to “go live” on January 1, 2020.

Which vehicles will be exempt?

To be exempt from the charge, vehicles would have to comply with latest Euro 6 standards, which significantly reduce emissions from diesel engines – cutting some pollutants by 96 per cent compared to the 1992 limits, according to the AA.

The council stressed that no private vehicles driven by residents are going to be charged.

But some buses, coaches, and HGVs may also be exempt if they are one of the following: emergency services, school buses vintage buses and vehicles used by showmen.

Vehicles which are already nationally exempt – such has historic, non-road or military types – will not be subject to the charge.

Drivers who enter the proposed zone because of diversions on the roads network will not be made to pay.

The support grants for affected vehicles to convert them to compliant vehicles

HGVS - up to £16,000 per affected vehicle

Buses & Coaches - up to £16,000 per affected vehicle

Taxis & Private hire - Interest free loan of up to £10,000 per vehicle OR grants of up to £1,500 per affected vehicle