Hospital trust's apology to family of 10-year-old Leeds boy who died after routine operation

A HOSPITAL trust director apologised to the family of a 10-year-old Leeds boy after an inquest heard he died three days after a routine operation to remove kidney stones.



Dr John Adams apologised to Luke Glendenning’s family and said there have been no similar operations in Leeds since his death in November 2017 and there are no plans to reintroduce the surgery



The inquest at Wakefield heard Luke, of Swarcliffe, died from multi organ failure following complications during an operation at Leeds General Infirmay to remove kidney stones.



Dr Adams, associate medical director for risk management at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, told Luke’s mother Sue Hirst and father Richard Glendenning: “The trust realises how devastating this has been for your family and I’m sincerely sorry that Luke died while he was in our care.”



Dr Adams said there are currently no paediatric percutaneous nephrolithotomy operations carried out in Leeds and that the small number of annual cases are transferred to Sheffield

Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.



Assistant Coroner Oliver Longstaff asked Dr Adams: “Is it likely this service will resume in Leeds?”

Dr Adams replied: “I think it’s very unlikely.”

The inquest heard Luke was “fit and healthy” when he was first taken to hospital in June 2017 after a fall when a CT scan revealed a large stone in his left kidney and further stone were later found.

Luke suffered internal bleeding and fluid build up around his internal organs during an operation to remove the kidney stones on November 6 2017.

Doctors had difficulty accessing Luke’s kidney and around six attempts had been made to puncture a hole in it during the operation.

He underwent five more operations, but died on November 9.

Consultant paediatric pathologist Dr Kerry Turner carried out a post mortem and recorded the cause of death as multi organ failure following complications from the percutaneous nephrolithotomy operation.

The inquest continues.