Harrogate mental health services to benefit from £23 million scheme

A share of £23 million has been awarded to Harrogate and Rural District CCG to improve perinatal mental health care services in the district.

Harrogate is one of three North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group's (CCG) to have secured a share of the funding announced by NHS England on May 8.

Amanda Bloor, Chief Officer of Harrogate District CCG, said the money will enable enhanced specialist community mental health services for new and expectant mums within North Yorkshire.

She said: “We are delighted that this funding has been awarded. We know that we need to improve community mental health services available for new and expectant mums across North Yorkshire.

“With the funding announced today we will be better able to deliver accessible, high quality, specialist mental health services in the right place and at the right time for women and families, as well as improve opportunities for early intervention and support.

“This dedicated funding will enable us to enhance specialist care available and to better meet the needs of our local population.”

Scarborough and Ryedale CCG and Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby CCG have also benefited from the funding.