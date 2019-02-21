Guide Dogs workshop for carers

Guide Dogs for the Blind is teaming up with The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to run a workshop in April help and support friends and families of people living with sight loss.

The session will give practical information including how to guide someone safely with dignity and confidence.

Engagement Officer for Guide Dogs, Debbie Linford explained: “Our workshop will help friends and family to better understand and appreciate what living with sight loss is like and how it can impact a person, and will give practical tips to help someone to maintain their independence.”

The workshop, on Thursday April 4, 2-4pm, at the RNIB offices in Leeds, is free.

Book at Kathryn.Ellis@guidedogs.org.uk or phone 0345 1430210.