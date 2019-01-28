Free health and wellbeing project in Weetwood

People in Weetwood can now take advantage of a free health and wellbeing project after a local councillor helped bring an innovative new project to life.

Coun James Gibson worked alongside the Ireland Wood Residents Association, St Paul’s Church, Unorthobox, Leeds Beckett University and the Keepers Café.

The project offers everyone the opportunity to take part in a free and accessible exercise class: non-contact boxing.

After the boxing session, people will be able to socialise over a free healthy meal at a local community café; with information about the recipes and the nutritional benefits of the food served.

Coun Gibson said: “As an adult social worker I recognise that we need to take a holistic approach when trying to improve the quality of people’s health and wellbeing.

“This means taking into account people’s physical, mental and emotional needs and considering how external influences can affect people—things like family, finances and relationships.

“That’s why I worked together with the local community to form the Weetwood Health and Wellbeing Project which I hope will help to make a real difference to the lives of local people, and best of all, it’s completely free!

“I would like to thank the Ireland Wood Residents Association, St Paul’s Church, Leeds Beckett University, Unorthobox and the Keepers Café who have all been instrumental in bringing this project to life.”