Father Christmas delivers presents to sick children by helicopter at Leeds General Infirmary

Forget Prancer and Comet - this Christmas Santa Claus is arriving in Leeds by emergency helicopter.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service tweeted this footage of Santa Claus arriving at Leeds General Infirmary on the hospital's official helipad in a bright yellow Air Ambulance.

While Father Christmas' reindeers took a well earned rest ahead of their big night, Santa brought his presents for poorly children via the emergency service's vehicle.

A spokesman said: "We were delighted to help Santa out getting some presents to the kids at Leeds General Infirmary @LeedsHospitals on a recent training flight."

Training drills are held at the hospital's helipad regularly and sometimes involve military vehicles from nearby airbases.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was launched in 2000 and has been called to a total of 7,751 patients so far.

Father Christmas aka Santa Claus lands on the roof of Leeds General Infirmary. Photos & Video: Yorkshire Ambulance Service/Twitter

The YAS is an independent charity and it costs £12,000 per day to keep the helicopter running.

