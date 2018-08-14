Families given hours to find new care homes after council acts on ‘concerns’

MP Ed Miliband has agreed to meet staff at a care home which closed after residents and their families were given just hours to leave.

Doncaster Council said it was forced to act at Warneford House, after concerns were raised by both families and workers about inadequate standards of care and lack of management.

The council, which had been monitoring the home, made the decision to transfer 27 residents to alternative accommodation following discussions with the owners of the home, UK Medicare, on August 3. Residents’ families were invited to the home and given just hours to choose alternative accommodation.

Karen Johnson, the council’s assistant director, adult social care and safeguarding, said: “This was an unprecedented situation and whilst we appreciate it has been a difficult time, the safety of our residents is of upmost concern. We have been working closely with residents and their families to find alternative suitable accommodation in Doncaster.”

A spokesperson for the Care Quality Commission said it had planned to inspect the home on August 6, “following information of concern”. It is now reviewing evidence to determine any regulatory action. Rachel Dix, organiser at union GMB, said it was demanding public inquiry into the “scandalous situation” that had caused 45 job losses. Doncaster North MP Mr Miliband said he was happy to meet staff affected.

UK Medicare could not be reached for comment.