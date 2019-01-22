Death of 'brave and positive' Leeds bucket list cancer sufferer Vicki Aldwin

Have your say

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 32-year-old Leeds pub manager who fulfilled her bucket list wishes after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Vicki Aldwin's family said today (Jan 22) that she died peacefully at St Gemma's Hospice in Leeds on Monday (Jan 21).

Her family said: "The care that she received from St Gemma's was second-to-none".

Vicki's best friend Katy Winship, of Woodlesford, said: "She was so brave and positive, there was nobody like her.

"She was quirky and was laughing all the time, even at the end."

"There’s a huge Vicki-shaped gap now. Nobody will ever fill her Doc Marten boots.

"I'm so lucky to have had her in my life and privileged to have made special memories in the last year with her."

Vicki, of Oakwood, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in October 2017 and was in remission until August 2018 when year doctors at St James’s Hospital said the cancer had returned and her condition was terminal.

Her devastated friends launched a crowdfunding appeal so Vicki could fulfil her bucket list wishes.

It raised more than £11,600, enabling Vicki to fulfil a string of last wishes, including visiting Berlin, walking on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival and going on a trip Disneyland Paris.

Vicki, former assistant manager of the Mustard Pot pub in Chapel Allerton, also toured the film set of Jim Henson’s new Netflix series The Dark Crystal and had taxidermy lessons.

She went to Disneyland Paris at the end of November with family including sister Leanne and nieces Olivia, eight and Georgia, 12.

Vicki told the YEP last month trip: "Seeing the girls’ faces light up was great, it was magical."

She had wanted to visit Japan, but became too ill to travel.

Vicki said last month: "People have been beyond amazing for the past year. I’m very lucky to have the people in my life that I do."