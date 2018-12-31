Cancer fight five-year-old Leeds boy set for a happy new year

Have your say

THE mother of a five-year-old boy who fought for life after being struck down with childhood cancer is looking forward to a happy and healthy 2019 with her “superhero” son.

Riley Hoult underwent 70 days of chemotherapy treatment at Leeds General Infirmary after the neuroblastoma diagnosis in November 2014.

Riley Hoult pictured aged 21 months in December 2014 with mum Sophie .'' Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Further intensive chemotherapy followed in April 2015 when Riley, of Middleton, also underwent a stem cell transplant.

He spent nine weeks in hospital and was transferred to the intensive care unit at LGI after suffering a life-threatening infection.

Middleton Sharp Lane Primary School pupil Riley, who also underwent radiotherapy and immunotherapy treatment, has been in remission since March 2016.

Riley’s mother Sophie Hoult, 24,said: “I call him my little superhero. He is just an incredible and brave little boy.

“He takes it all in is stride and nothing ever bothers him.

“We are just so lucky that he is in remission and that the scans are still clear. We are grateful every single day.

“We are just hoping his next scan in March will be clear and that he can continue living his life cancer free.”

Miss Hoult said she feels anxious when he undergoes scans to check he remains cancer free as she has flashback to the day he was diagnosed.

Riley undergoes a scan every six months to check that he is still in remission from the disease.

If his next scan in March is clear, Riley will be moved on to scans every 12-months.

Recalling the day Riley was diagnosed when he was aged just 20-months-old, Miss Hoult said: “It was awful. It was like my whole world had collapsed.”

Miss Hoult wrote on her Facebook page at the time: “I just sat there crying.”

She is continuing to share Riley’s story on social media sites in a bid to raise awareness of neuroblastoma.

In December 2014, TV personality Kim Kardashian sent Riley a message of support on Twitter, writing: “I’m praying for you little man.”

In February 2015, West Yorkshire Police launched an investigation after Twitter trolls mocked Riley as he fought the disease.