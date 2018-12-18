Bridie’s life after a stroke

Christmas 2010 is one Bridie Kirsopp is never likely to forget,it was the year her life was irrevocably changed. For Bridie, now aged 25, had a stroke and has spent the past eight years attending uncountable medical appointments and has been left with central pain syndrome, fatigue and depression.

One morning she awoke with an excruciating headache at the back of her skull.

“This continued for about five days and she grew visibly weaker and sleepier, unable to focus on anything.

Her family called out a doctor on December 27, and she was misdiagnosed with a migraine. The next day the left side of her body became numb and weakened, the vision in her left eye was blurry, she was dizzy, off balance and very unaware of her surroundings.

She said: “My chronic pain and mental health has been the nightmarish pinpoint of my life since around February 2011.

“ In terms of general help and support, my close family are always on hand, to organise appointments I struggle with and to encourage and comfort me in times of need.”

Bridie is supporting the Stroke Association’s ‘I am more than my stroke’ Christmas appeal, after regaining her independence to start her own successful fashion and lifestyle blog Bridie Mia (www.bridiemia.com).

“I want to urge people to have the mindset that you can still enjoy life and achieve the things you want to, despite the limitations you may have.”

To find out more about the help and support the Stroke Association offers and to make a donation to its Christmas Appeal visit stroke.org.uk/iammore