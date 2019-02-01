Brave Ruby is joined by Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas on walk for Children’s Heart Surgery Fund

Brave Ruby Hemsley was among fundraisers who went the extra mile to help raise cash to support the families of children with heart problems.

The 10-year-old, who has been having hospital treatment for the past six months, was joined by Leeds United player Stuart Dallas and brother Mason, 5, as she walked from one side of Leeds General Infirmary to the other.

The walk was in support of Wear Red Day, an annual fundraising campaign by the city’s Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF), which pays for medical equipment and support for families.

Ruby, who has complex medical problems, had open heart surgery when she was six months old and her family were told she has the developmental disorder Williams Syndrome.

She raised more than £350 after sponsors supported her walk.

Mum Danielle Hedley, 34, said: “She’s done really well and she’s really tired now. Ruby really enjoyed it.”

Further funds were raised for the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit when Mason and friends at Middleton Primary School held a fun day.

The day-long Wear Red Day fundraiser saw iconic Leeds Buildings including the Corn Exchange, First Direct Arena, Merrion Centre, and Parkinson Building at Leeds University lit up in red.

Companies supporting the event, now in its sixth year, including city centre firm Interactive Investor and B&M Waste Services, on Skelton Grange Road, along with schools and individuals from around the city.

CHSF chief executive Sharon Milner said: “We are overwhelmed at the amazing response to Wear Red Day across Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and even further afield.

“A huge thank you to all the school, businesses, groups, families and individuals who have taken part in activities in our region to spread awareness of congenital heart disease and raise critical funds.”