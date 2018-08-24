Best friends skydive to raise awareness of under researched mental health illness

Two best friends will take part in a skydive in a bid to raise money for MIND and raise awareness of their friend’s mental health condition.
Harrogate girls, Frannie Hill and Eve Alexander-Pike, both 18, have already raised over £1,000 for the charity, but are only half way to reaching their goal.
The best friend duo have plucked up the courage to do the dive in honour of their close friend, who is currently being treated on a mental health ward for Borderline Personality Disorder.
The girls say the condition is ‘such an under researched and un-recognised mental health disorder’ that they want to raise awareness about recognising mental health illnesses.
Click here to donate to the girls' skydive on Just Giving