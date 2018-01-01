Baby delivers the best start to New Year in Leeds after two-week wait

IT WAS well worth the wait.

Little Coraline Rose Kay was supposed to be born on December 18, but two weeks later she finally made an appearance.

Leeds first baby of 2018. Coraline Rose Kay.

And it was an appearance to make history - weighing 8lb and 7oz she was the first baby born in 2018 at a city hospital.

Just as most revellers were heading off home to bed, she arrived at 1.40am at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), bringing some extra special new year cheer to her proud parents - and making the start of 2018 really one to remember.

Delighted new mum Tiffany Delves, 30, from Meanwood, was induced last week and then it was a waiting game for her and dad-to-be Robert Kay.

“It is going to be a really exciting year, everything has changed on the very first day,” she said.

Dad Robert added: “It is a delight to have her. We did not expect to be spending New Year in hospital, but it is a nice start to 2018.”

Ms Delves, a radiographer who also works at the hospital, praised all the staff and said they had helped to make it really special.

“The staff have been incredible, we feel very well supported,” she said.

The couple said they chose the name, which has latin and english origins and comes from the word coral, very early in the pregnancy. It is not a common girls’ name in England, but is becoming increasingly popular in the US.

“It was one of the first names we looked at and we fell in love with it,” said Ms Delves.

The new family were yesterday doing well and hoping to be able to return home together soon. There were at least 10 New Year’s Day babies born in Leeds yesterday. By 2.30pm four had been born at St James’ Hospital and six had been born at LGI.

David Berridge, deputy chief medical officer for Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “I’d like to thank our maternity team who have worked over the holiday period to ensure the safe delivery of so many new babies and also all the other teams across the trust who have been there to care for all of our patients during the festive period.”