£450m plans for TWO new hospitals at the LGI will make Leeds healthcare 'world-class'

Plans to build two brand new hospitals in Leeds City Centre, understood to be worth £450m, are now one step closer, having been submitted to council planning chiefs for approval.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s early plans for two new hospitals at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) have now been published online by Leeds City Council.

The proposals include a new adult hospital with operating theatres and critical care facilities, as well as a purpose-built children’s hospital.

A decision on the outline plan is now set to be made by planning chiefs at Leeds City Council, while the trust continues to produce a business case for the new site.

The new hospitals are part of the NHS’s Hospitals of the Future programme – a 10-year piece of work to transform healthcare for patients in the region.

The trust’s acting chief executive Yvette Oade said: “Submitting the outline planning application for hospitals of the future is a really exciting step forward, not just for the trust but also for our patients.

“Although the trust still has some way to go to secure approvals and funding, it is closer to realising its vision for a landmark healthcare development for Leeds and the wider region.

“It’s fantastic that, as the plans progress, we’re able to take on board comments from our patients and the wider public, so that the new hospitals are designed around their needs.”

The plans would involve demolishing the now-empty nurses’ home on the site. The trust added that other parts of the old estate at the LGI could be offered for redevelopment.

The plans for a new children’s hospital site opposite Millennium Square have in the past been described as world class.

The next steps for the proposal would include a discussion by members of the council’s city plans panel, before more detailed plans for each building would be submitted.

Leader of Leeds City Council, Coun Judith Blake added: “These proposals would transform the Leeds General Infirmary site, offering enhanced specialist services and highest levels of care and support for people of all ages from Leeds and beyond.

“This investment in Leeds as a centre for developing pioneering new healthcare technology would also fit perfectly with our innovation district, further enhancing the reputation of the city at the forefront of health innovation and research. We look forward to the proposals being discussed by the plans panel soon.”