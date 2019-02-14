£30k donation to help families of poorly children being treated in Leeds

Thousands of pounds has been donated to help provide a “home from home” for the families of children having hospital treatment for heart problems.

The Sick Children’s Trust has received £30,000 towards the running costs Eckersley House, used by parents who travel long distances to the city while youngsters are in the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit.

The Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) made the donation to help families stay at the facility, just a few minutes walk from Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Children being treated at the unit include four month-old Teddy Crosby-Chatfield, from Sheffield, who is awaiting his second open heart surgery. Mum Rebecca Crosby: “Knowing we are only across the road from Teddy makes this awful situation as easy as it can be.”

The donation was the second instalment of a £90,000 three-year grant from CHSF, which has given more than £500,000 to the Sick Children’s Trust since 2010.

Joy Darling, the trust’s head of house operations, said: “To receive £30,000 from Children’s Heart Surgery Fund for three consecutive years will make such a huge difference to so many families.

“Last year’s donation contributed to the running costs of Eckersley House and went directly towards supporting families facing some of the hardest times in their lives.”