Health Secretary Matt Hancock visits Leeds as NHS 'tech vision' is launched

The Health Secretary has been in Leeds to meet NHS staff after launching a new "tech vision" for the health service.

Matt Hancock met staff Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and NHS Digital during a visit to the city.

It followed an announcement that outdated technology will become a thing of the past under new technical standards for the NHS.

Old equipment will be phased out and the Government will look to end contracts with companies which do not adhere to the new standards.

Announcing his Future of Healthcare plan, Mr Hancock said: "The tech revolution is coming to the NHS.

"These robust standards will ensure that every part of the NHS can use the best technology to improve patient safety, reduce delays and speed up appointments."