Head of Steam storms into Park Row with a new Leeds venue

Head of Steam has long since been one of the best places to savour the world’s finest ales in the city and their new Park Row venue takes things to the next level.

With amazing interiors, throwing in bar food and gaming into the mix, I didn’t need to be asked twice to drop in and road test the latest bar.

The Cameron’s Brewery owned pub prides itself on an eclectic mix of crowd-pleasing comfort food classics, albeit with a few distinctive twists.

Think stacked burgers, stone baked pizzas with inspired toppings and turbo stacked sides and you’re on the right tracks. There’s even a selection of hearty traditional dishes such as Steak and Ale Pie and Mac N Cheese if you’re looking for something more homely.

I wisely chose to ditch the diet (summer is so last month anyway right?) and made a beeline for their Power Plants & Steaming Burgers menu. With half of the menu catering towards veggies and vegans (they have three tasty options featuring the awesome Moving Mountains burger), there really is something for everyone here.

The Smokestack turned out to be the one, and boasts triple stacked patties, candied bacon, US cheese sauce and all the trimmings.

Arriving branded with the Head of Steam logo, it tastes as good as it looks and is primed and ready for the ‘Gram. The Marinara Fries were an excellent companion to the juicy burger, and come doused in grated vegan mozzarella, oregano and marinara sauce. Awesome stuff indeed.

Washed down with the refreshing Beyond the Pines Pineapple IPA, this place really is the bar to beat as far as forward-thinking food and drink is concerned.

An essential new addition to the city that’s well worth seeking out.