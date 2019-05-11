Head of Steam are opening a new bar in Leeds

Pub chain Head of Steam are planning to open a third Leeds bar in a former bank.

The brand, famed for its craft beer selection, already has a pub on Mill Hill, near Leeds Station, and a sister site in Headingley.

They're now believed to have taken on the lease of the former Lloyds Bank unit on Park Row and aim to open this summer.

The Head of Steam brand now has a presence across the country - there are pubs in Cardiff, Tynemouth, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham, Liverpool, Hull, Durham, Manchester, Birmingham and Huddersfield.

The Mill Hill bar opened in 2014, replacing the old Spencer's pub after a takeover by north-east company Cameron's. The Head of Steam brand focuses on sites near railway stations.