Head of Leeds United Foundation is diagnosed with cancer

Leeds United have announced that the CEO of their foundation has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Qualified physiotherapist Alan Scorfield will take a leave of absence from his role with the club's community arm next month to undergo treatment.

Leeds United Foundation pledge support to Toby Nye

Alan joined Leeds United as an academy physio in 1998 before moving into the foundation 12 years ago. He has held a number of roles including head of education and head of business development, and became CEO in 2016.

Alan has been instrumental in the club's campaign to raise money for the treatment of Toby Nye, a five-year-old fan who suffered from a rare form of cancer. Toby had been in remission from neuroblastoma when he was discovered to have a brain tumour this month.

Speaking after the club pledged their support for Toby's family in 2017, Alan said:

“Toby is an energetic young lad and a Leeds fan who needs help. Toby to me seems like somebody who is a little bit on his own, and somebody who we need to help. We want to give him the chance, we are a family and a team and we want to support him.”

Leeds United released a statement about Alan on their website today.

"Alan is an important and popular member of staff who first joined Leeds United in 1998. Everyone at Leeds United sends Alan our love and support and we all look forward to his return in early 2019."