Head down to Leeds’s own Elf Village for festive fun

You don’t have to go to Lapland to discover a bit of Christmas magic - complete with Elf Village, secret fairy hideaway and Santa’s workshop.

This is Lotherton’s Christmas Experience. Situated on the outskirts of Leeds on the picturesque Lotherton Estate, the attraction is billed as Yorkshire’s ultimate festive day out and is open for its last day today.

PIC: James Hardisty

Enjoy a magical 12 Days of Christmas Walk through the Captain’s Wood around the estate, make the turtle doves fly, be one of the 12 drummers drumming or walk through the five gold rings - our main image on the right.

The Elf Village has a variety of activities taking place for youngsters including crafts and storytime, or anyone can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or warm snack under a twinkling canopy.

thechristmasexperience.co.uk