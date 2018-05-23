'He was a loving and caring son': 29-year-old BMW driver killed in Leeds crash named by police

Family of a 29-year-old killed in a crash in Leeds have paid tribute to their 'loving and caring son'

Police have named the 29-year-old BMW driver killed in a smash in Leeds on Friday and are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision.

At 6.22am officers were called to a collision between a white lorry and grey BMW on the ring road in Lower Wortley near to Stonebridge Lane.

The 29 year old male driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been named as Daniel Whetstone

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, the circumstances leading up to it or has any dashcam footage of the incident.

Daniel’s family have released the following statement and a picture of him.

“Daniel was a loving and caring son, brother, uncle and partner. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. His family would appreciate privacy at this sad and difficult time."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 0214 of May 18