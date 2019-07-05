Hawsworth Primary pupils helping to create a piece of public art

Creative students from Hawsworth Primary School have received deserved praise after contributing ideas for a new piece of public art work for the area.

The youngsters have been exploring a bright new future for Kirkstall with artist Rebecca Appleby ahead of the unveiling of the work on July 19, which is part of East Street Arts’ City Less Grey programme.

The new commission will take the form of a large-scale, bright yellow abstract sculpture taking inspiration from the industrial heritage built around Kirkstall Abbey, Kirkstall Forge and the surrounding area.

A striking yellow, metal sculpture, the colour has been chosen specifically to represent industry and construction from road markings to vehicles and machinery used in modern construction. The design represents a de-constructed water wheel emulating the wheel that powered the forge that employed generations of workers in the local area.

Rebecca Appleby has worked with children from Year 5 at Hawsworth Wood Primary School and participants from Hollybush Farm Day Centre to explore their own response to the industrial roots of the area.

She said: “We have undertaken several community engagements including the Kirkstall Festival, Kirkstall Arts Trail, working with a group of adults at Hollybush Farm and school children at Hawksworth Wood Primary School. It has been a wonderful opportunity working with the local community to help inform my design, and each community group has given me an insight into what Kirkstall means to them.”

Head teacher Abigail Owen said: “Over the course of six weeks, our children have very much enjoyed working with Rebecca and the team at East Street Arts, helping to inform the new art work for the area.”