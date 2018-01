Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man.

Tariq Rashid, aged 23, was reported missing from hospital in Wakefield on December 29 and has not been seen since.

He is described as Asian male, 5ft 9” and was last seen wearing a black hoody, black combat trousers and black trainers.

He has links to the Fartown area of Huddersfield.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 1402 of December 29.