Have a coffee in Leeds for a great cause

Enjoy a coffee in Leeds next week and help to support the communities that grow one of the nation’s favourite drinks.

UK Coffee Week, April 29 to May 5, will come to Leeds to raise money for Project Waterfall while championing the city’s thriving coffee scene.

Since 2011, UK Coffee Week has raised over £1 million for the initiative that delivers clean water, sanitation and education to coffee-growing communities. To date it has changed over 40,000 lives.

Nine shops have signed up from Leeds, including Cielo Coffee, Opposite Café, Stew & Oyster, and Twenty8 Coffee House. They will donate money from every cup of coffee bought, and through events held during the week.

A new campaign called ‘My Cup Matters’ will highlight why Project Waterfall is so important, and show its positive impact through a series of events, workshops and installations.

Participating coffee shops choose how they want to raise money. But anyone can donate £3 to Project Waterfall by texting ‘COFFEE’ to 70331, or help spread the word by sharing coffee images from the week using #MyCupMatters.

In 2018, the week raised £245,000, and funded the start of a four-year programme to bring clean drinking water and sanitation to over 10,000 people in the Jabi Tehnan district of Ethiopia. This year’s funds will continue that work.

Jeffrey Young, founder of UK Coffee Week, said: “We truly believe every cup of coffee makes a difference, and everybody can make their cup matter this UK Coffee Week.” Visit www.ukcoffeeweek.com or use #UKCoffeeWeek and #MyCupMatters .